High pressure & offshore flow will bump highs in the 80s for some communities on Monday

Happy Sunday, Central Coast! I hope you’ve been enjoying the warm weather on Sunday.

The warming trend was caused by a moderate ridge of high pressure that built into California and will strengthen today.

The ridge will stick around through Monday before sliding to our east on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winds are trending offshore flowing mainly from the north through Monday, with a weak offshore push from the east Monday morning.

This morning, a somewhat deep marine layer of around 1,500 feet will likely shrink to 500 feet or less by Monday morning thanks to high pressure and weak offshore flow.

The reduced marine layer presence, weak offshore flow, and the ridge of high pressure will boost daytime highs into the 70s for areas along the coast and 80s for areas away from the coast on Monday.

After the ridge of high pressure moves east, onshore flow will support a gradual cooling trend on Tuesday and more significant cooling into Wednesday.

By Wednesday morning, low clouds and fog will likely return to many coastal areas.

Have a wonderful week, Central Coast!

-Eddie