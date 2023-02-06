High pressure warms the region this week temperatures into the 70s

Good Morning Central Coast! As we kick off another week temps are a little more mild and there is some patchy dense fog in the interior valleys this morning but there will not be too much of a concern as we kick off the morning. Clearing will take over quickly.

This morning there is also a lingering high wind advisory in place for portions of the Santa Barbara County interiors. Highest elevations run the risk of 40mph wind gusts through mid morning.

This is a remnant of the storm that brought up to half an inch of rain to the Central Coast this weekend and continues to linger with higher winds and added surf energy. There is a high surf advisory in place through Tuesday morning for all of the western beaches.

Monday highs will reach into the low 60s across much of the region. That being said some of the interior valleys will stay in the low 50s and 40s today.

High pressure will continue today and will increase over the week. Highs will push into the 60s by late this week and will stay sunny until the weekend.

There is some indication of cooler and cloudier conditions moving into the region late in the weekend into next week.

Have a great Monday Central Coast!