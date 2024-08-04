High pressure will bring hazardous heat to the interior through Tuesday

Hello Central Coast! Happy Sunday. The significant heat has made quite an impact out in the interior with triple-digit temps in the forecast. A high-pressure system is currently in the 4 Corners region and will cause temperatures to rise through Tuesday. As significant heat takes over the warmest locations of the Central Coast, please remember to hydrate, wear light clothing, and limit your sun exposure.

Weather headlines:

-High pressure will bring hazardous heat across California through Tuesday.

-Dense fog may develop near the coast overnight and in the mornings.

-A cooling trend will begin by midweek as high pressure starts to weaken with temperatures within a few degrees of normal around Thursday.

Detailed forecast:

The heatwave is currently one of the main topics in the forecast as it's affecting the interior valleys on the Central Coast. Communities away from the coast will reach dangerous heat levels each afternoon through Tuesday.

The significant heat is impacting the interior due to a large upper-level high that is sitting on top of the 4 Corners region. The high-pressure system is expected to increase and bring extreme heat on Monday and Tuesday.

The Exessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. on Tuesday for interior portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

At the surface, there will be weak onshore flow to the north and moderate onshore flow (in the afternoons) to the east.

The latest model indicates the potential for Sundowners to continue across the southwestern portion of Santa Barbara County. At this time, any advisory-level gusts will remain localized.

During the warming trend, skies should be clear away from the coast except for a chance of partly cloudy skies on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, a shallow marine layer will stick around at the coast. During the day the marine layer will protect communities near the shore from the dangerous heat. There will be night-through-morning low clouds as well as areas of dense fog each night.

High temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees above normal away from the coast on Sunday and will rise to 6 to 12, locally 15 degrees on Tuesday.

High temps for Monday:

Beaches will see high temps in the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Coastal valleys will see high temps in the 70s and 80s. The Santa Ynez Valley will see highs in the 90s.

The interior will see high temps in the 100s.

Here’s a look at your KSBY 7-Day Communitycast. Triple-digit heat will be common across the interior throughout the warming trend with 105 to 110 degree high temps likely to occur across the deep interior Tuesday.

By the middle of the workweek, the upper high will weaken and move to the west, with high temperatures cooling by 2-5 degrees away from the coast as we head into Wednesday.

Have a great day, Central Coast!