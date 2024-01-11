High Surf Advisory persists, Frost Advisory tonight

We can officially say goodbye to the wind advisories that were affecting the south coast this week. With that tomorrow will bring slightly higher temperatures compared to what we've experienced over the past week.

But, don't let the warmer temperatures fool you into thinking it's ideal beach weather, as there is still two noteworthy advisories affecting the shores.

A frost advisory will be in place in the Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc and Santa Maria from midnight Thursday until 9 am Friday. Overnight lows can drop as low as 31 degrees and will result in frost formation.

These kinds of cold conditions can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.

We know surfers enjoy early mornings to catch the wave of the day, but we still have that High Surf Advisory in effect until 9am Friday. This advisory warns of breaking waves reaching heights of 8 to 13 feet, coupled with hazardous rip currents along the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County beaches.

Although the coastal flood advisory ended earlier today, the lingering high surf advisory is still a point of concern.

These large breaking waves pose risks of injury, can wash people off beaches and rocks, and may capsize small boats near the shore. It is strongly recommended to remain out of the water due to these dangerous conditions. Hang tight for just one more day until it's safe to enjoy the cold waters once again.

There are currently no storms in sight but there's a modest 20 to 30% chance of rain Saturday night for most areas in both the interior and coastal cities. We won’t see the rain icon on the forecast due to its slight probability and the likelihood of it occurring after midnight, but it's still a noteworthy mention.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures in major cities are on an upward trend, reaching into the upper 60s by the middle of next week. Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo can expect clear skies during this period.

oliviagb

While the fortunate cities of Santa Barbara and Santa Maria may experience temperatures soaring up to 70 degrees by next Wednesday.