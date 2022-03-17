High Surf Advisory remains in effect for parts of the Central Coast through Thursday

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties through Thursday afternoon. Expect 10-15 foot waves on the Central Coast. Inexperienced surfers should stay out of the water. Stay off of rock walls and jetties.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear. Lows will range from the 40s to around 50 degrees. Expect north winds around 15 mph.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County expect sunny skies. Highs will range from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. North winds will be around 15 mph.

Tomorrow night in San Luis Obispo County it will be partly cloudy in the evening, then we will see areas of low clouds and fog as the night progresses. Low temperatures will range from the 40s to lower 50s. expect northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear. Lows will range from the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds will be around 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be sunny with highs ranging from the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds will be around 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.