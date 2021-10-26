High surf conditions and wind gusts stick around even as high pressure and sunshine dominates

Sunshine paired with high pressure will bring offshore flow into the central coast that will warm our temperatures significantly over the second half of the week. The wonderful conditions mark a significant shift from early this week when rain and cooler temperatures dominated.

Even though the cold front is thousands of miles away the increased energy the storm brought to our coastlines is still lasting. High surf advisories remain in effect until early Wednesday morning when the storm energy will begin to run out. For Tuesday afternoon and evening 12-17ft breaking waves are possible along the west-facing beaches of San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County.

In addition to high surf, significant offshore push within our winds will bring sustained NNE winds at 25-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. The strongest winds will be in the passes and canyons from 6 pm Tuesday evening through noon Wednesday.

Over the next few days, more sunshine and high pressure will stick around until the weekend when more marine influence returns.