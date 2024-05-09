High temps are expected to remain warm through the weekend

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Thursday. Sunshine, dry conditions, and breezy winds are still in the forecast today. We could see a cooling trend at the start of the upcoming workweek for some communities throughout the area. However, interior valleys (like Paso Robles) will continue to see warm conditions as we head into the weekend.

Here are the latest weather headlines for the Central Coast:

We are not expecting to see any rain but a quiet weather pattern is expected through early next week with near-normal temperatures. As onshore flow increases, night and morning low clouds are expected to increase across the coast and valleys. Lastly, minor day-to-day temperature changes are expected through Sunday and we could see a cooling trend possibly beginning on Monday and Tuesday.

Extended forecast:

A bland weather pattern is expected for several days with minor day-to-day temperature changes.

An upper low-pressure system remains centered near the Utah and Colorado border while high pressure surrounds the Pacific Northwest. This pattern remains more or less the same through the weekend.

A low pressure is lingering in southern Utah and thanks to an active weather pattern in the east we are going to see that low retrograde into our region. This means the low is backing up into the region. For the sierras that could mean some showers tonight but for us, it means offshore winds are expected.

Falling surface pressures to the north are beginning to push the marine layer north around Point Conception and we can expect low clouds and dense fog to fill in there overnight. Similar down south but with a deeper marine inversion there won't be much fog except near the coastal slopes.

Temperatures will remain where they are through the weekend for the most part with no significant wind issues other than typically breezy onshore interior winds each afternoon.

Inland communities will continue to see temps in the 80s for Friday.

Here’s a look at your KSBY 7-day Microclimate forecast! Early next week a weak upper low is expected to move over California from the west.

There will also be strengthening onshore flow that will generate a stronger and earlier sea breeze each day, possibly requiring some low-end wind advisories across the interior valleys.

High temperatures will cool a degree or two each day mainly for communities near the coast and coastal valleys.

Have a great day, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.