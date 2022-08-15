High temps in the interior valleys near heat advisory criteria

Good Morning Central Coast!

As we kick off our Monday here is what to expect. There is very typical cloud cover for the coastal valleys and western beaches this morning as the marine layer sticks around.

Thankfully visibility will not be impacted too severely.

Heat continues to be the main character for the forecast once again, interior valley temperatures are teetering on the verge of needing a heat advisory with day-time highs pushing into triple digits all week long. Just a little farther inland those advisories have already been issued.

Moving toward the coast, temperatures are cooler yet definitely still feeling like summer. Coastal Valleys, like SLO, will be in the lower 80's and beaches will mainly sit in the upper 60's while some warmer ones could see the 70's.

Overnight lows will be pretty mild mainly in the low to mid 60's. The interiors will still be much warmer than normal in terms of overnight lows.

The week will continue to stay hot through Wednesday when the heat will begin to back off slightly.

Have a great day Central Coast!