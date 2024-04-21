High temps will be significantly cooler by Tuesday and for the remainder of the week

Hello, Central Coast! I hope you have enjoyed the warm and breezy weather over the weekend. The upcoming workweek will seem cooler with low clouds appearing in the beaches and coastal valleys.

Here’s the latest weather headlines for the Central Coast:

Strengthening onshore flow and a deepening marine layer will bring low clouds and fog to the beaches and coastal valleys on the Central Coast for this workweek. High temperatures will significantly cool to below-normal by Tuesday through the remainder of the week.

Extended forecast:

Surface pressure gradients will remain onshore and strengthen through the middle of this workweek, as midlevel ridging across portions of the region focuses on the strongest surface heating over the central Great Basin.

Wind gusts on Sunday will be near or over 20 mph but will start to decrease by the late evening. However, wind gusts will move over 20 mph along the south coast tonight.

On Monday, inland communities will see wind gusts over 20mph by noon and will continue to remain breezy throughout the rest of the afternoon.

Widespread low clouds and fog are expected to accompany the deepening marine layer, bringing a significant cooling trend.

By Monday, the high temperatures are expected to have cooled to the 60s over the beaches and the 70s across coastal valleys.

Here’s a look at the extended 7-day Forecast! By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will remain in the 60s in most areas.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.