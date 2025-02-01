High temps will increase this weekend, rain chances are on track for Tuesday

Hello, Central Coast!

This weekend, we are seeing a shift in the weather pattern as an Atmospheric River in Northern California has brought plenty of overcast to the entire Central Coast.

The weak ridge of high pressure from the south will be moving up this weekend and increase daytime highs.

The high-pressure system in the south prevents the atmospheric river from heading toward the southern portion of California, which is why we are not seeing any rainfall this weekend.

Despite the increase in high clouds, the daytime highs and weak offshore flow from the north will boost temps by 3 to 6 degrees on Saturday.

There is some chance of marine layer stratus on Saturday and Sunday night, with the highest chances north of Point Conception.

Daytime highs will increase another 1 to 3 degrees across most of the area.

The southern portion of the atmospheric river may push far enough south to bring some rain to San Luis Obispo County and most especially to the northwest tip of the county.

The best chance of rain will be Sunday night and Monday morning.

Rainfall amounts will be well under 0.10 inches except for north of Morro Bay, where 0.50 inches of rain may occur.

A northwest flow and weak to moderate offshore flow from the north will combine and bring gusty winds to the southwestern portion of Santa Barbara County through Sunday.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the southcoast and the western portion of the Santa Ynez Mountains until 3 a.m. Sunday, February 2nd.