Watch
Weather

Actions

High tides and sunny skies for the first week of 2022

items.[0].image.alt
This photo was submitted to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde by Jason Weddell
Sunset in Moro Bay
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 13:23:30-05

The first full week of 2022 is full of good news, sunshine, warmer temperatures, and even a chance for rain.
We are starting on the cool side, many locations were in the low 30s and upper 20s just before dawn this morning causing some widespread frost and possible damage to vegetation and crops outdoors overnight. Temperatures will rise today but still remain 4-8 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Along the beaches, Central Coast-wide high tides for Monday will exceed normal tidal levels. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazard Statement until 11 am Monday for all of the Central Coasts beaches. Abnormally high tides are expected from 7 am to 11 am with the crest expected near 9 am.
Tides between 7' and 7.5' could bring some minor tidal overflow in areas that are near the tidal boundary. While no significant damage is expected it is suggested to take caution in the water and only swim on beaches with lifeguards on duty.
Tuesday the pattern will shift slightly with hard-to-shake fog in the morning hours eventually clearing because of strong winds from the West. These may reach advisory level Tuesday night and stick around through Thursday. Take extra caution in passes and canyons along the Central Coast.

As we continue through the week gusty conditions will continue through Thursday when a cold front associated with a weakening low-pressure system will bring rain across northern California but will likely dissipate by the time it reaches the Central Coast. That being said there is still a small chance for some rain Friday night before more cool weather for next weekend.
Happy Monday Central Coast and Happy 2022!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png