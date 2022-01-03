High tides and sunny skies for the first week of 2022

The first full week of 2022 is full of good news, sunshine, warmer temperatures, and even a chance for rain.

We are starting on the cool side, many locations were in the low 30s and upper 20s just before dawn this morning causing some widespread frost and possible damage to vegetation and crops outdoors overnight. Temperatures will rise today but still remain 4-8 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Despite lots of sunshine temperatures are still below normal for this time of year along the Central Coast. Warmer weather will move in over the next few days alongside gusty winds. pic.twitter.com/b334PbTYFE — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 3, 2022

Along the beaches, Central Coast-wide high tides for Monday will exceed normal tidal levels. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazard Statement until 11 am Monday for all of the Central Coasts beaches. Abnormally high tides are expected from 7 am to 11 am with the crest expected near 9 am.

Tides between 7' and 7.5' could bring some minor tidal overflow in areas that are near the tidal boundary. While no significant damage is expected it is suggested to take caution in the water and only swim on beaches with lifeguards on duty.

Tuesday the pattern will shift slightly with hard-to-shake fog in the morning hours eventually clearing because of strong winds from the West. These may reach advisory level Tuesday night and stick around through Thursday. Take extra caution in passes and canyons along the Central Coast.

Sunshine will warm our temperatures slightly along the Central Coast over the next few days. While we won't be above average, we will lessen the gap. Some of that warming we will see over the next few days is due to gusty winds bringing slightly warmer air. Happy Monday! pic.twitter.com/IQrSZCgD4c — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 3, 2022

As we continue through the week gusty conditions will continue through Thursday when a cold front associated with a weakening low-pressure system will bring rain across northern California but will likely dissipate by the time it reaches the Central Coast. That being said there is still a small chance for some rain Friday night before more cool weather for next weekend.

Happy Monday Central Coast and Happy 2022!