High winds hammer the Central Coast to start the week

High winds are a huge concern the next few days. We have a wind advisory in the forecast for the Central Coast and a high wind warning for the Santa Barbara County South Coast.

A fire broke out in the Santa Barbara County Monday north of El Capitan, we could see flames spread as winds continue through Tuesday. Winds in that area have been sustained past 30mph and gusts past 50 are possible into the overnight.

High winds aren't the only active weather we'll see in the short term. Cooler days are ahead with overnight lows dropping near freezing in several interior areas, causing some frost and freeze concerns. The frost advisory is tonight into Tuesday morning for the SLO county interior and a freeze warning for the same area from late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

We also have a high surf advisory in place until tomorrow morning for waves of 9-14ft. with some dangerous related rip currents.

Winds start to calm down as the weekend approaches, temperatures warm back up to near 80's in the interior with 70s returning for the coastal valleys.