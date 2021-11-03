Higher winds and waves for some over the next few days

After a fast start to the rain year, we've been waiting for a follow-up system. The current pattern has been delivering a series of cold fronts north of us. In fact, Washington and Oregon have seen good rains with the jet focusing moisture there. Locally we are too far south. So far south that the frontal boundaries on arrival here are only capable of producing some clouds, drizzle and wind.

The winds will be a factor overnight and again into Friday for the wind-prone Southcoast, mountains, and canyons of Southern Santa Barbara county. Wind gusts up to 45mph are possible during the wind advisory which lasts until Friday morning.

The storm path may be to the north, but the waves from those storms are marching into the Central Coast. Waves heights have been slowly building and now a high surf advisory has been posted into Friday for the increasing breakers.

Other than that, more night and morning clouds and afternoon clearing for the area. High remain mild in the 60s and 70s with the coolest conditions at the beaches and the warmest in the deeper coastal valleys and interior valleys. This will continue thru Friday.

Temps cool a bit this weekend. Monday also looks quiet until late. Models are starting to settle in on an outlook for late Monday into Tuesday. A cold front pushes over the area. Rain looks likely. Models currently like a light to moderate rainfall of less than .50", likely less than .30" but this could change. Stay tuned.