Highs once again soar in the interior valleys

Good Morning Central Coast! As we kick off the work week week we will return to more hot temperatures after the mercifully more comfortable weekend temperatures.

The morning hours will be very normal for this time of year with some fog over along our coastlines and into the coastal valleys. There is also some fog creeping down the Salinas river valley bringing some early morning fog to the Paso Robles area.

Temperatures will warm up into the afternoon hours, likely surpassing the high temperatures of the weekend by noon and climbing once again into the triple digits. Tuesday we will add another couple of degrees to those interior temps .

Elsewhere on the Central Coast temperatures will be near normal, 70s in the coastal valleys, 60s at the beach. Some of the valleys that tend warmer will be in the mid 80s.

Once we hit mid week the temperatures should start to take a dip. For areas like Paso Robles, that means back to the lower 90's, but for many of our coastal valleys highs will be mainly in the upper 70's throughout the extended period.

That ridge that will be warming up the area will also help keep some of the low clouds at bay, meaning our pattern of marine layer overnight into the mornings will be put on a brief pause or at least lessen its reach.

Have a great day Central Coast!