Hot areas finally get a break Thursday but 100+ returns Friday and Saturday

Thursday: Cooler Coast and Valleys Expect a slight cooling trend to continue on Thursday as increasing onshore flow brings cooler air to the coast and valleys. While the interior regions experienced highs around 105°F, temperatures today have dropped slightly.

Marine Layer Development: Weather models indicate a high probability of a more robust marine layer developing tonight due to the increased onshore flow. Thursday's skies will be mostly sunny despite the low clouds, with maximum temperatures cooling a few more degrees. Beaches and near-coastal valleys will see temperatures several degrees below normal, while interior regions will still be about 5 degrees above normal.

Friday: Warming Up Some offshore flow is expected to return on Friday, reducing marine layer cloud coverage. This will cause maximum temperatures to rise by 2 to 4 degrees across most areas.

Saturday: Peak Heat High pressure will peak on Saturday, and onshore flow will be at its weakest. This will result in maximum temperatures increasing by another 2 to 4 degrees, with most areas seeing temperatures 4 to 8 degrees above normal. Interior regions will range from 100°F to 106°F.

Sunday to Tuesday: Cooling Down High pressure will start to weaken on Sunday, continuing through Tuesday as a trough slowly moves down from the north. The marine layer's low clouds will bring 2 to 4 degrees of cooling on Sunday and Monday, with an additional 1 to 2 degrees on Tuesday. By Tuesday, most areas will be 3 to 6 degrees below normal, with no locations expected to reach triple-digit heat.