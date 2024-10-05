Hot conditions will remain in place for the remainder of the weekend

Weather headlines:

-Hot conditions will continue over the coastal valleys, the interior, and the mountains through Tuesday. Temps will be the hottest Saturday through Monday.

-Widespread cooling is expected Tuesday through Friday.

-Low clouds will continue to moderate the coastal areas, with dense fog and low visibilities.

Detailed forecast:

It’s another hot day across the Central Coast! The coastal valleys and most other inland areas are warming upon Saturday as expected with light offshore flow and strong high pressure aloft.

South of Point Conception, the marine layer has been stuck at the beaches and up to 2 miles inland for most of Saturday. Despite the offshore trends, temperatures in those areas have been anywhere from 2-9 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Models are still showing some additional offshore push on Sunday. This still may not have much impact on the beaches.

However, the coastal valleys and inland temperatures should climb at least a few degrees.

The Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisories for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are in effect until 8 p.m. October 7th.

On Monday, most conditions and temperatures should be very similar to Sunday.

A cooling trend will begin Tuesday as a weak trough pushes onshore along the West Coast.

Most valley area temperatures are expected to drop at least 5 degrees and some as much as 10 degrees.

The cooling trend will continue through next week with a second and deeper trough coming through next Friday, which will finally bring most coast and valley area temperatures to slightly below normal.

Have a great day, Central Coast!