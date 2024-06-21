Hot inland temps prompt heat advisory and excessive heat warning inland

The Central Coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties is in for a significant rise in temperatures inland over the coming days. High-pressure building from the east will bring above-normal temperatures in inland areas and continue into early next week. However marine influence will mean beaches will have dramatically cooler highs.

Today through Sunday

As the overhead trough weakened today, high pressure will begin to dominate the region. This shift lead to rapidly rising temperatures across the Central Coast interior areas. The marine layer will compress, resulting in minimal cloud cover and increasing daytime highs by 4 to 10 degrees compared to yesterday.

Temperatures:

Inland areas: Highs near 100 are possible thru the weekend.

Beaches: Expect temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Coastal Valleys: Expect highs in the mid 70s and low 80s.

Santa Ynez Valley: Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Central Coast Heat Alerts

Heat Advisory

A heat advisory is in effect from 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM Sunday for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, and the Cuyama Valley. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 95 to 100 degrees, which may cause heat-related illnesses.

Excessive Heat Warning

An excessive heat warning is in effect from 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM Sunday for the Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and the Cuyama Valley. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100 to 105 degrees are expected. Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events, so taking precautions is essential.

Wind Patterns: Strong onshore winds are anticipated each afternoon next week, which could bring near-advisory level gusts to certain areas. Despite this, the marine layer will likely remain confined to near-shore regions, keeping coastal areas cooler.

Temperature Trends:

Mountains and far interior areas: 8 to 10 degrees above normal.

Valleys: 4 to 6 degrees above normal.

Near shore areas: Temperatures will be close to normal, with some variability.

Extended Forecast:

After the Monday slight cooling, temps rebound Tuesday inland to temps about 5-7 degrees above normal. Coastal areas don't see much change. Right now it appears next week temperatures could just stay near those levels established Tuesday.

I mentioned this yesterday, the seasonal (3-month) outlook from the Climate Prediction Center was issued yesterday and it keeps coastal California out of the warmer-than-average outlook which dominates much of the rest of The West: