Hot interior valleys and mild coasts continue to kick off the workweek

Good morning, Central Coast!

We are currently seeing temps warm up and temps are expected to peak midweek. Inland areas could see similar conditions that we saw in the last heatwave we experienced on the Central Coast.

Our 7-day forecast model indicates that for the first part of the week, temps are expected to slowly crawl up and peak on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says that the upper low that has been persistent along the Central Coast moving northwest, allowing high pressure to push in from the east.

The upper-level winds have been coming down to the Central Coast from the north and are helping to bring in cooler and more marine air. The interior valleys aren't seeing those winds, which results in why they are staying warmer.

Inland areas are going to see some gusty conditions Monday afternoon. Wind gusts are expected to move up to 35 mph in Paso Robles this afternoon. While areas closer to the coast will see wind gusts below 20mph.

Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate Weather App in the App Store or Google Play to stay up to date with the latest weather headlines throughout the Central Coast.

Have a great day Central Coast!

