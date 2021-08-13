Hot interior weekend temperatures still expected

The Central Coast will see a high contrast of temperatures from the coast to the interior over the weekend.

At the beaches the marine clouds continue to be a night and morning factor and some coastal clearing is even partial. The marine depth is constrained by a ridge of high pressure over The West and surface high pressure is keeping the marine clouds under 1100ft.

This means little to no marine cooling is making it inland. Under the sunshine and high pressure interior temperatures will be 100-110 thru the weekend. Overnight lows for some will also remain low.

An excessive heat watch has been issued for the SLO county interior for Saturday morning into Monday morning.

Beaches will see high ranging from the lower to mid 60s at the cooler beaches to the upper 60s elsewhere. Coastal valleys will be in the mid-70s Saturday and the mid-80s Sunday.

Next week the ridge of high pressure breaks down. Actually is starts to break late Sunday night but it'll take time for the cooler air to work inland. I like Tuesday and Wednesday next week to see significant temperatures drops.

One other element to note, the monsoon is still what we call "open". The upper ridge is so amplified that there is return flow from the south-southeast under it. This draws up sub=tropical moisture. This will mean some slightly higher dewpoint potential. I don't think we'll see any more showers locally but elsewhere in the Golden State it is possible.