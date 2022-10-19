Hot temperatures expected Wednesday, even along the coast

Good Morning Central Coast! To kick off our hump day we have very clear conditions across much of the region.

Unlike our typical morning conditions the beaches and coastal valleys are clear while some of the interior valleys contend with tule fog from the Central Valley.

This week has already been a dramatic departure from the gray and cool weekend. Skies have only featured high clouds thus far and with stronger offshore winds expected Wednesday (and maybe Thursday) temps are set to pop.

Temperatures in the Coastal Valleys will be in the upper 80s and some low 90s. Interiors will also be near the same threshold. Beaches will even be well above normal with highs in the 80s.

The winds are only expected to be 10-20mph offshore with higher gusts, but the event should last long enough for the warming to take place. Again I think Thursday looks similar but not quite as strong on the winds 5-15mph and likely turning back onshore a little earlier, like 11am which would result in slightly cooler temps.

Other than that, temps do dip Thursday and Friday but the weekend cooldown looks much deeper with a low-pressure system and cold front pushing through. Maybe a sprinkle with the frontal passage but with several days of offshore wind I doubt the air will be moist enough for much if anything. Just cooler and breezy over the weekend. Temps look to recover into the 70s for most early next week (beaches in the 50s and 60s).

The deeper extended outlook shows next weekend (the 29th, 30th)could see another fast-hitting system for a few more showers, but if you add all the shower potential together you only get a few hundredths, a tenth of an inch or two is looking ambitious right now. Stay tuned, details are certain to change.

Have a great day Central Coast!