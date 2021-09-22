Hot temperatures inland Wednesday to fade starting Thursday

The warmer temperatures inland will stay for Wednesday and start to fade on Thursday and into the beginning of next week.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday for the inland valleys with temps ranging from the low to upper-90s. Places like Paso Robles and San Miguel could be pushing triple digits. Atascadero will look to stay in the low-90s.

The west-facing beaches continue to stay cool throughout the week; Pismo Beach will be lucky to reach the mid-60s on Wednesday with Avila Beach forecasted with a high around 66. A fairly calm day along the beach with wind gusts only expected to top out around 15 mph.

The Five Cities region will be cooler Wednesday with temperatures ranging from the low to mid-60s. Arroyo Grande could reach the upper-60s.

