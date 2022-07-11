Hot temps continue, marine layer presses inland

Good Morning Central Coast!

We have significant high pressure sticking around in the region to start off this week. Aside from high temps our big impact this morning is fog continuing to moderate temperatures along the coastal regions.

Our marine layer is about 1000 feet in thickness, that allows it to move into the coastal valleys but is stopped by our mountains and passes at any elevation above 1000ft.

The marine layer is going to keep us much cooler along the coasts for today, highs into the triple digits in the interiors today.

Have a great day Central Coast!