Hot temps inland and mild coastal conditions stick around through this weekend

Overall temperatures tomorrow will be pretty similar to what we saw today. Some communities may see a little bit of a cool down, but other than that temperatures will stay pretty consistent.

The small craft advisory from yesterday is still in effect, but it was extended to stay in effect through Friday.

Temperature wise, here is what you can expect in your neck of the woods.

In Santa Barbara the high will be 75 with clouds lingering throughout the day.

In Lompoc the high will be 69 with some patchy clouds.

Santa Maria can expect a high of 72 with patchy clouds there too.

In Pismo Beach skies will clear into the afternoon with a high of 65.

San Luis Obispo will see temperatures reach 79 with some clouds lingering into the afternoon.

Paso Robles can expect a high of 94 with sunny skies.