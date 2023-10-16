HOT TUESDAY: Offshore winds will push temps into the 80s and 90s for most

The twists and turns of fall weather continue here on the Central Coast. Morning offshore winds Tuesday will push temperatures into the 80s and 90s for the Central Coast with 70s and 80s for most beach communities. I think this is the warmest day for beaches and near coastal valleys, however, inland temps will actually peak on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday will still be a rather warm day for coastal valleys with daytime highs generally in the 80s with the interior warming into the low to mid 90s.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day in the interior with mid-90s potential. Coastal valleys will continue to be warm Thursday with daytime highs in the 80s.

This run of above-average temperatures is due to a developing ridge of high pressure, which quickly sets up on Tuesday. This fast change to high pressure will drive some strong winds this evening in the Gaviota area, leading to a wind advisory until 3 AM. The ridge stays strongly in place through Thursday and gives away to a trough for the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures drop significantly for the weekend. Interior valley temperatures look to be near 80 on Saturday, and in the mid-70s on Sunday while coastal valleys drop back into the 60s and lower 70s with beaches returning to the 60s.

The mid-range models are suggesting that we cool down significantly and even point to a opportunity around October 24.