Hot weather returns for a brief stay

We've had a bit of a temperature rollercoaster over the last week or so with small runs of hot weather followed by cooler and windy conditions. We are not getting off that ride for a while.

The key to all the recent swings has been changes in the jet stream position and shape. Another ridge in the upper atmospheric flow will promote more high pressure and a diminished depth of the marine layer.

That more dense cool air looks trapped at the beaches and very near coastal valleys over the next couple of days. Away from those locations temperatures look warmer than average with coastal valleys pushing into the upper 70s to upper 80s while inland locations run into the 90s and low-end triple digits. This looks to be the case both Wednesday and Thursday.

There is still a bit of wind in the area and one active advisory is in place into early Wednesday for SW Santa Barbara county for some gusts which could hit 50mph, and even isolated 60mph potential.

Friday into the weekend much different weather looks to develop. Again, we look to the jet stream for the changes with a large and steep trough developing off the coast and moving over the region Friday thru the weekend. Temps will drop dramatically and wait until early next week to warm again.

We are also dealing with the June "king tide" where some approximately 7ft. tides will take place later Tuesday night. This could cause some minor tidal overflow and water encroachment. There is a beach hazards statement in place until early Wednesday morning.