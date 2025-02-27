Hot weather today will fade to close the week as rain chances return

The Central Coast experienced some warm weather today, with temperatures well above normal. This warm spell is thanks to a ridge of high pressure aloft, which is promoting sinking air and clear skies. However, a change is on the horizon, with cooler temperatures already tomorrow and a chance of rain expected later this week and into the weekend.

Thursday's Forecast

Thursday we will start to see temps slightly cooling for the Central Coast, especially near the coast since inland temperatures may be very similar. While we cool much of SoCal may be warmer Thursday.

Cooling Trend and Rain Chances

A more significant cool-down is expected to begin on Friday and last through the weekend as a series of weak weather systems moves through the region. These systems will bring a return of onshore flow and cooler temperatures, with highs dropping back down to the 60s. There is a chance of light rain at times, primarily Friday night and Sunday or Monday, but overall amounts are expected to be light. Another system looks to follow on Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

And all models are still seeing something around the 10-12th which could potentially be bigger than all these smaller systems expected prior to that time frame however the runs were slightly less aggressive with this larger system today. Boiling that down, a series of weak systems Friday into the middle of next week with all eyes on the potential around the 10th and 11th.

Surf's Up

In addition to the warm weather, a High Surf Advisory remains in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County beaches until 6 PM PST this evening. Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet are expected, along with dangerous rip currents. Be sure to exercise caution if you plan to be near the coast.

Enjoy the Warmth

While it lasts, be sure to take advantage of this unseasonably warm weather!