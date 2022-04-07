Hot weather will start to trend cooler into early next week

The heat was on Thursday as expected.

The offshore push was weaker than yesterday but with warm conditions already in place the pattern essentially only had to hold off onshore winds and that is what took place. The offshore push is still there later this evening in to early Friday however it is gradually getting weaker. This will result in hot weather inland but slightly cooler conditions in the coastal valleys and beaches should see temps cool the most (but stil reach 70s).

The overall pattern still features the huge arching upper-level ridge over The West but it is breaking down. By late Friday a cold front darts thru the northern part of the state, this will turn our winds a bit more onshore over the weekend. This will bring temps down a little each day.

A more significant trough comes early next week and a cold front passage Tuesday will bring rain to parts of California but locally it'll be a challenge to get anything meaningful from this system. I think after a week of offshore flow the air just might be too dry unless the cold front really bulks up. Models yesterday were rain-bullish but returned to a more realistic view (in my opinion) today suggesting maybe a few drops but measurable rain is not probable.

After that system temps will start a recovery and by mid-month it looks like we are back into a drier than average and warmer than average pattern.

The U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly report showed a little increase in severe drought statewide but not a big change.