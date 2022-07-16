It's going to be hot this weekend across the Central Coast. The hot weather has prompted a heat advisory for the Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Southern Salinas Valley until 8 pm tonight. High temperatures of 96 to 107 are expected.

The hot weather will make people more susceptible to heat illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Take plenty of breaks if you are working outside and remember to drink water.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County, it will be mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s. West winds are expected to be around 15 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County expect low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny skies later in the day. High temperatures will range from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest winds will be around 15 mph in the afternoon

Tomorrow night in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear early in the day, then low clouds and fog are expected as the day progresses. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s. West winds are expected to be around 15 mph in the evening.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County expect mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be partly cloudy in the morning then sunny later in the day. High temperatures will range from the 70s to lower 80s.

Tomorrow night in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear in the early evening then mostly cloudy later in the evening. Patchy fog is expected after midnight. Low temperatures will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s.