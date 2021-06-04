Judkins Middle School students celebrate last day of hybird learning with new mural

A Pismo Beach middle school finished an inspirational mural after a year of creating it.

Students at Judkins Middle School attended their last day of hybrid learning Thursday and celebrated with a new complete mural. Staff say the mural is based on an ancient legend known as "The Legend of Dragons Gate" where a group of koi fish swim up river and run into a waterfall. Some koi turned back, others tried to jump over. One koi made it over the waterfall, turned into a dragon and flies looking for pearls of wisdom.

Judkins Social Studies teacher, Maureen Cattaneo, says "Our dragon here found one pearl of wisdom and we hope it inspires students to be determined and to realize that the impossible is possible if they keep trying."

Students KSBY spoke with said they spent 1-2 hours a day working on the mural.