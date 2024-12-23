Huge waves continue to pound the Central Coast and rain is expected in the morning

Big Waves and Coastal Flooding:

The main headline is a significant high surf event expected through Tuesday.

We're talking about potentially dangerous waves along the coast, so be extremely cautious near the water. Coastal flooding is also a concern, especially in low-lying areas. Think twice before walking on the beach or near the ocean these next couple of days. 18-25 foot waves are possible into early Tuesday before they diminish, but elevated surf is likely past mid-week.

A Bit of Rain on Tuesday:

A weak storm system will move through the area on Tuesday, bringing a chance of light rain. San Luis Obispo County, especially the northwest portion, could see up to half an inch, with slightly more in the coastal mountains. Santa Barbara County will see less, and areas further south might not see any rain at all.

Timing: Expect the rain to start in the morning for northern areas (SLO County) and shift to the early afternoon further south (Santa Barbara County). It should only last a couple of hours in any one location.

Cooler Temperatures:

Tuesday will also be much cooler than we've seen recently. This is a noticeable shift. We had some temps in the 80s last week!

Windy Conditions:

After the rain moves out, we'll see some gusty northerly winds develop, especially Tuesday afternoon and evening. The strongest winds will be in the mountains and the Santa Ynez Range, but the coast and some inland valleys will also experience gusts. This may lead to wind advisories in some areas.

Christmas Day and Beyond:

Christmas Day and Thursday should be sunny and dry but on the cool side. We might still have some lingering gusty winds, particularly in the mountains.

Warming Trend and Dry Weather:

Starting Friday, we'll see a gradual warming trend through the weekend and into next week. Expect temperatures in the 70s for inland valleys and the mid-to-upper 60s along the coast.

There's a slight chance of light showers on the Central Coast later Friday and again on Sunday, but overall, it's looking mostly dry through the first week of January.

Technical Notes (for those interested):

The rain on Tuesday is associated with a weakening storm system moving south. These types of systems tend to lose strength as they move through our area.

The gusty northerly winds are a result of the pressure difference between the departing storm and a building area of high pressure.

The warming trend later in the week is due to the development of offshore flow, which typically brings warmer, drier air from the interior to the coast.

Bottom Line:

Be prepared for big waves and potential coastal flooding, some light rain and cooler temperatures on Tuesday, and then a gradual warming trend with mostly dry conditions through the end of the year. Stay safe and keep an eye on the forecast for any updates!