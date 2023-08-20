Hurricane Hilary downgrades to tropical storm, will still impact the Central Coast

Happy Sunday Central Coast! I hope everyone was able to enjoy their Saturday with nearly picture perfect conditions across the region!

Sunday is also off to a pleasant start but that isn't going to stick around for too long, Hurricane Hilary is nearly here. Here is the latest with the storm.

Click here for interactive radar of the storm.

Early Sunday morning former Hurricane Hillary weakened to a tropical storm with sustained winds up to 70 mph. This downgrade was very much expected as the storm has been in cool waters and cut off from its energy for the past few days as it headed north. Even though it is weaker though still very significant impacts continue across Southern California.

Inches of rain and strong winds up to 70 mph are expected through northern Baja and into SoCal today. Many of those locations haven't seen the worst of it yet and have been facing significant rainfall for several days.

The greatest risk is flash flooding across the deserts and across most of the southern half of the state as the storm tracks north.

Let's time out that rain. Starting Sunday morning the edge of the rain has passed through LA and is knocking on our door. Rain will first begin along our eastern boarder and crawl west.

As it pushes west the heaviest rain is expected to be over the highest elevations where there is a little help from the topography. By early aftenoon most of the southcoast and interior valleys will be seeing rain.

The rain will continue to spread east and bring everyone at least a passing glance at rain by evening.

Late tonight into early Monday morning the storm will move north and retreat from the western beaches first and clear out by commute time Monday.

Remember that even with the highest rain totals expected in the interiors of Santa Barabara county that rainfall will need to go somewhere, small stream and arroyo flooding is possible even outside of those heaviest storms. Due to that risk there is a Flood watch in place through 10 a.m. Monday morning for the interior valleys of Santa Barbara County.

We are just on the edge of the storm so thankfully out of the more severe impacts. As far as rain totals go we can expect up to half an inch in some of the highest elevations of Santa Barbara County, a few tenths of an inch along the South Coast and mere hundredths at the western beaches and in San Luis Obispo. This tight gradient from nearly no rain to inches of rain in the grapevine is a very clear sign of the tropical dynamics at play.

As we head into Monday there will still be a few areas of storm instability in the region that will bring us some afternoon showers but nothing particularly significant. The main thing you will notice is the lingering winds and slightly increased waves.

Into the week temps will increase a bit alongside lots of sunshine for a wonderful week into a sunny and calm weekend.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast and stay safe especially on the roadways!