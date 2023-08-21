Hurricane Hilary has moved north, a few lingering impacts expected Monday

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off the week conditions are a little bizarre for us in Central California as former Hurricane Hilary pushes north and begins to release its grip on California.

That being said we are starting to see some more "normal" conditions as more cloud cover and morning fog begins to push back in this morning.

The majority of the storm is already in the rear view mirror but there are still scattered showers expected to move through the region for today. Accumulations will be highly localized and mainly in the interior valleys but possible through the entire region this afternoon.

Aside from the rain chances temps are going to be comfortable today with highs in the interiors reaching the 80s, beaches down to the 60s. That being said humidity is significant from the storm, that is something you will notice for today!

Tomorrow conditions will improve even more with sunshine returning and humidity falling. It looks to be a warm but wonderful remainder of the forecast.

Coastal valleys can expect more cloud cover but still mild conditions.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!