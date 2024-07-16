Imminent warming trend for SLO and Santa Barbara Counties

Today marks a temporary respite from the recent heat, but residents should brace themselves for a warming trend starting Wednesday that could bring extreme heat to the interior regions later this week and into the next.

Today will be the coolest day in the upcoming week as a trough approaches the west coast. This will result in increased low cloud coverage tonight, with a mass of low clouds moving closer to the area. However, low clouds might not develop until well past midnight. Slightly stronger sundowner winds are expected, particularly across the western portion of the Santa Barbara south coast, with some gusts potentially reaching advisory criteria. This northerly flow will keep the Santa Barbara south coast free of low clouds.

The upper high-pressure system will shift back to the west, positioning itself near the Four Corners region.

This shift will initiate a warming trend with temperatures rising by 2 to 4 degrees each day.

The California Mid-State Fair also starts Wednesday. Here is your hourly outlook for the opening at 4pm and for the highs for the days ahead:

By Thursday, coastal temperatures will range in the 70s, further inland areas will see temperatures in the 80s, deeper valleys will mostly experience temperatures in the 90s, and the interior regions will face maximum temperatures from 100 to 105 degrees.

Wednesday night's sundowner winds may be stronger, potentially necessitating wind advisories for the western portions of the Santa Barbara south coast. Although some night and morning low clouds are expected at beaches and near coastal valleys, the depth of this cooler layer will be minimal, confining milder air to areas closest to the ocean.

Fortunately, fire weather conditions have improved and the amount of local smoke has diminished. But again, heat is returning and raises fire weather concerns:

Long-Term Forecast (Friday - Monday)

Dangerous heat levels are possible from Friday through at least Monday as the upper high moves over Nevada and the onshore flow weakens. Similar to recent heat waves, this one will predominantly affect the interior areas, including the far interiors of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Maximum temperatures could soar to 8-12 degrees above normal, with a 40% chance of reaching 110 degrees or higher. Heat advisories or excessive heat warnings are likely for the interior regions. Coastal areas will benefit from cool ocean breezes, keeping afternoon highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

The upper high is expected to be slightly too far west to introduce monsoon moisture, minimizing the threat of convective storms.

Looking beyond the 7-day forecast, there are no indications that the inland heat will subside much during the latter half of next week.

Stay informed and take necessary precautions to stay cool and safe during this imminent heatwave.



