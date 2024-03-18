Inland and coastal valleys could see warm temps through Tuesday

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Sunday. Hope you are having a wonderful rest of your weekend. It’s been quite breezy and mostly sunny throughout the area. Luckily, the early half of this workweek will be slightly warmer.

Here are the latest weather headlines for the Central Coast:

As of right now, there is an upper low east of the region that will continue to send bands of moisture into the area through Tuesday with isolated showers possible at times, mainly in Los Angeles County. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures possibly warming into the lower 80s across some coastal and interior valleys on Monday and Tuesday. Lastly, dry conditions are expected for the rest of the work week with a cooling trend.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

The upper low will continue to linger near the California and Arizona border through Tuesday. It will then move eastward on Wednesday as a ridge develops over the region. Near the surface, weak diurnal flow will prevail through Monday with weak to moderate onshore flow prevailing Tuesday and Wednesday.

The main concern continues to be the upper low and the threat of convection. Models have indicated there is a slight chance of showers/thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across the Los Angeles and Ventura mountains, coastal foothills, and valleys.

On Monday, models show increasing instability as the upper low wobbles a bit to the west. Therefore, we could see another slight chance of showers/thunderstorms for the same areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. However, there is a chance the precipitation could take place in the interior portions of the Santa Barbara County mountains.

As for temperatures, weak diurnal flow will allow for some warmer temperatures Monday and Tuesday with most areas climbing into the 70s and near the 80s.

Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, Solvang, Santa Ynez, Shandon, and California Valley will range in the upper 70s. While San Miguel will reach a high of 80 degrees.

The KSBY 7-Day Microclimate Forecast shows temps warming up for the early half of this workweek. It’s due to an upper ridge that will remain over the region until Thursday but will weaken and push eastward as a trough moves into the West Coast Friday through Sunday. For Friday through Sunday, cooler and more cloudy conditions are expected as the upper trough moves across the West Coast.

Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.

Have a great day, Central Coast!