Inland areas continue to peak, while a slow cooling trend is on the way for areas near the coast

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Saturday!

While temperatures continue to affect a majority of the Central Coast, especially in the interior valleys, it's important to note that we need to take precautions when participating in outdoor activities and to stay hydrated throughout the day. Luckily, some areas near the coast are expected to see a slight cooling trend next week. Let's dive in!

The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning for SLO County and Santa Barbara County from now through Sunday evening at 8 pm.

Paso Robles saw a record-breaking temp on this very day of 114 degrees back in 2006, but the high today reached 106 degrees. Average temps in Paso Robles tend to stay at 94 degrees.

Keep in mind, that although the Heat Advisory in the Santa Ynez Valley has been lifted, temperatures are expected to get close to the 90s in Santa Ynez and Solvang on Sunday.

Increasing cloud coverage from monsoon moisture could result in some additional cooling. A persistent and shallow marine layer will keep the coastal areas cooler with patchy dense fog in some areas on the Central Coast.

Expect to see some very light pockets of rain throughout the coastal valleys and west beaches on Sunday morning.

We are NOT expected to get any heavy rain tomorrow. The main areas that will be affected are Kern County, Ventura County, and Los Angeles County.

Triple-digit temperatures are slowly dropping in the interior valley and sticking in the upper 90s by next Wednesday. While the coastal valleys are expected to see a slight cooling trend, with some foggy and cloudy conditions on the way! Mostly sunny skies are expected to return next weekend.

There will hardly be any cooling throughout the day at the California Mid-State Fair this evening, as the overnight hours will see temps in the upper 60s around 1 am.

On Sunday, temperatures will already reach triple-digit numbers in the late afternoon around 4 pm, while some cloudy conditions expected to be in the forecast.

Next Wednesday, temps slightly drop and will remain above the average 94-degree temp in Paso Robles.

If you're planning a trip to the California Mid-State Fair next Sunday, temps are expected to reach 106 degrees.

Wind gusts are expected to be quite strong along the interior valleys. Paso Robles is expected to see wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph tomorrow late afternoon, while some areas closer to the coast will see some onshore flow with winds getting close to 20 mph.

Don’t forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for all your latest weather headlines!

Have a wonderful Saturday, Central Coast.

