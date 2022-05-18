Inland areas starting to feel like summer

A May gray pattern of low clouds will persist, with gusty winds possible at times for interior areas, as well as southwest Santa Barbara County.

San Luis Obispo County beaches will see patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, clearing up later in the afternoon with highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches. Northwest winds will be picking up to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon and evening. Later tonight it will be mostly clear, with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

In the San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, it will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. The area will have North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon and evening. It will stay mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches , including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base will see Low clouds and fog in the morning then stay partly cloudy. Highs in the area will range from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest winds will be 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

The Santa Ynez Valley will see mostly sunshine, except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds around will be about 15 mph in the afternoon.