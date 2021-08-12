Inland heat already prompting advisories for coming weekend

A large ridge of high pressure is building over The West. This will slow the onshore flow significantly. This will allow inland temperatures to continue to warm, those temperatures are already around 100 degrees but another 5 to 10 degrees of additional warming is possible this weekend.

The light wind flow will mean the low clouds will be more stubborn at beaches, the trick of the forecast is how far inland will mare air be able to push? The marine influence will be very compressed due to high pressure.

This will mean you could see temperatures in places like the Morro Bay Harbor at roughly 60 while inland temperatures will be 40-50 degrees warmer.

This set-up continues thru the weekend and part of Monday. The ridge actually starts to break later Sunday PM but cooler air might not work into the interior until Tuesday.

The weekly US Drought Monitor had essentially no change, 100% of California in a drought with the Central Coast in an "extreme drought" but bordering an area considered "exceptional drought".