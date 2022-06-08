Inland heat building fast while coasts remain comfortable

Good Morning Central Coast!

As we kick off the midway point of our week most communities are remaining clear from fog, except along the Santa Barbara coastline where dense fog is building in from the south. That will continue to spread slightly as e move towards sunrise but shouldnt cause too many visibility concerns.

Once the fog dissipates in the early morning we will start to see some dramatic shifts in temperatures. Coastal influence is still keeping coastal valleys and beaches near normal with mild conditions but in the interiors heat is building into the upper 90s once again with low humidity. This is not only increasing the likelihood of heat related illnesses but also increasing fire risk.

The reason this warming is happening inland is the building ridge in the upper atmosphere, this encourages surface high pressure which squishes the depth of the marine layer keeping the cooling limited to beaches and near coastal valleys.

Over the next few days the coastal cloud dance continues, inland it just looks warm to hot. Wednesday looks to be in the upper 90s again with inland locations warming a bit Thursday thru Saturday to 100+.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Friday morning into Saturday evening for much of the region including the interior of our coverage area.

I'd add that Thursday looks to be just as hot, so I'd take the same precautions essentially every day until the temps ease off the triple digits. The excessive heat watch is an advisory not only about the heat but also to raise awareness about precautions like avoiding the peak heat and heat-related illness. You should also be aware of the activities of children and the elderly and limit your and their exposure to peak heat. Hydration is also a key. Fire threat also increases during peak heat episodes.

Looking for a glimmer of hope, the Climate Prediction Center in their 8-14 day outlook likes temps to be closer to average outside our 7-day forecast. Let's hope so. Lake levels are low, the land is stressed, and it is going to be a long summer (and it isn't even summer yet).

Have a great day Central Coast!