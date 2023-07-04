Inland heat eases off this week but beach fireworks displays could be fighting low clouds

The last few days have been a very testing time for the interior with daytime highs easily cresting 100 degrees. Independence Day will be another warm day in the interior but it looks like we should avoid triple digit readings for most areas inland.

At the coast it has been an entirely different story with coastal low clouds being very stubborn at beaches keeping those areas cool and the nearby coastal valleys. Over the next few days temperatures here will also cool but by only a few degrees since it was already they heavily controlled environment due to the marine layer.

The mechanism causing the cooling will be a trough of low pressure coming into the Pacific Northwest weakening the high pressure Ridge that has been over the area for the last several days. Onshore flow will pick up a bit and the marine inversion will weaken allowing interior areas too cool as early as Tuesday but additional cooling is likely on Wednesday and Thursday. Later this week interior temperatures start to come back up to around 90 degrees but I don't have any 100 plus degree readings in the forecast.