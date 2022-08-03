Inland heat eases Thursday as the weather pattern shifts again

Central Coast weather was actually rather complex this week with more than just the typical night and morning marine clouds to deal with near the coast. Earlier this week we had to keep our eyes on tropical storm Frank which has now dissipated to a non-tropical low.

The upper-level pattern is again shifting to some easterly flow which will bring in high clouds again from the summer monsoon in eastern California and western Arizona. Modeling is showing a good push west but likely not far enough west to bring any showers or thunderstorms to the Central Coast. I keep saying an isolated shower has a non-zero chance of happening but that it is a number close to zero for most.

Other than that, looks like mugginess (in a local sense) will fade a bit over the next few days.

The biggest temperature changes are taking place inland, where temps peaked over 100 today.

Thursday will see temps inland fade back to average (near 94 degrees) and continue a small additional slide Friday before warming to slightly above average for the weekend and early next week.

Changes elsewhere look very minor, smoother by already existing marine influence.