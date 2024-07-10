Inland heat is still on until the end of the week when cooling develops

Residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties should brace for continued extreme heat as a powerful high-pressure system remains steadfast over the region.

While a cooling trend is expected by Friday, temperatures will remain significantly above normal in inland areas through much of the week.

Short-Term Forecast (Today - Saturday)

Currently, the region is under the influence of a robust high-pressure ridge centered along the Nevada-Arizona border and extending over much of California. By Friday, this ridge is projected to shift eastwards causing high pressure to weaken a little and interior highs to ease a little.

Thursday:

• Temperatures: Far interior areas will continue to experience dangerously high temperatures, 10 to 15 degrees above the seasonal average with highs 105-110. Coastal valleys will see a range of highs from the mid-80s around SLO to the mid 70s in Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande. Beaches will see temps in the mid 60s generally but with variation, Avila Beach may still get into the mid-70s.

• Winds: The western Santa Ynez range, and southwestern Santa Barbara South Coast will experience northwest winds of 30 to 40 mph. However, we might narrowly miss a wind advisory, stay tuned.

Friday:

• Temperatures: A slight cooling trend begins, with temperatures dropping a few degrees across the board. Despite this, the interior regions will remain extremely hot with highs still at or over 100 (but not 110), warranting the continuation of Excessive Heat Warnings.

• Marine Layer: Increased onshore flow may push marine layer clouds further inland, providing some respite from the heat.

Saturday:

• Temperatures: Further cooling is expected, with a few more degrees shaved off the high temperatures. The presence of mid to high-level clouds could contribute to this cooling effect as the high-pressure system moves further east.

Long-Term Forecast (Sunday - Wednesday)

The cooling trend is set to continue into the early part of next week.

Sunday - Tuesday:

• Temperatures: Expect a gradual decrease in temperatures by 2 to 5 degrees each day. Inland areas should see significant relief with highs nearing seasonal averages.

• Clouds: Mid to high-level clouds on Sunday may help moderate temperatures further.

Advisory

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to mitigate the risk of heat-related illnesses. It is crucial to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and seek cooler environments whenever possible.

Stay tuned for further updates as we monitor the evolving weather conditions.

