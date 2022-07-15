Inland temps have been on a rollercoaster ride this week, starting hot then backing off into the 80s before returning to 100-plus to close the week. The hot weather looks to linger thru the weekend in the interior valleys thanks to high pressure limiting marine cooled air to the coast.

Beaches look to stay generally in the 60s with the coastal valleys and the Southcoast in the 70s and lower 80s.

There will be a seasonally typical afternoon onshore seabreeze at 5-15mph with some late afternoon winds in the interior valleys, but nothing of advisory strength is likely.

Conditions look steady for the most part into and thru next week. I think highs will back off a few degrees early next week before rebounding mid to late next week, but those changes look subtle.

Yesterday I presented the lake and drought status update. Lakes continue their summer fade. The U.S. Drought Monitor for California was mostly unchanged, just a slight uptick in "exceptional" drought, but there were no local changes. Beaches and near coastal valleys are in severe drought with coastal valleys and most of the interior in extreme drought with only a small portion of far-eastern SLO county in exceptional drought.