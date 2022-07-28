Inland heat peaks Thursday but will back off to start the weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

More of the same morning marine influence is in play this morning with a few areas of dense fog.

Inland heat will peak today but backs off over the weekend, this is mainly due to some offshore winds pulling hot air into the interior valleys but being unable to overcome cool air at the surface.

July has been interesting for the Central Coast, more of a June-like feel at beaches and near coastal valleys with a lot of marine cloud cover. Inland temps are definitely more July-like. We've had a lot of days above average, and Thursday is no exception with highs right around 100. Even when temps have backed off they sag to near average. Fortunately we've avoided long excessive heat runs.

At the beaches and near coastal valleys we'll see continued marine influence, clouds for the night and morning hours with clearing but also afternoon onshore breezes. This will continue to keep temps outside of the interior controlled.

Have a good day Central Coast!

