Inland heat remains for Thursday but backs off for the weekend

The Central Coast experienced another wide variety of temperatures Wednesday. Inland temperatures quickly jumped into the 90s, warming that was expected in the forecast.

And also on cue, the marine cooled air at the coast has firmed up a low cloud deck near the beachline ready to cool beaches and near coastal areas.

Not a lot of change is expected on Thursday in terms of conditions, but the atmospheric pieces are on the move and some changes develop into the weekend: like cooler temperatures with more coastal clouds.

What is happening is that the ridge of high pressure which produced the interior heat is moving east and being replaced by a weak trough which will encourage some onshore flow Friday thru the weekend with more night and morning clouds at beaches and coastal valleys.

Inland temps fall from the mid to upper 90s back into the 80s while coastal valleys and beach temps stay mostly unchanged.

This is a temporary change however because a much larger and stronger ridge looks to set up next week.

This will again heat up the interior valleys locally and regionally it is a concerning heat event. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a 70% chance of above-average temps on days 8-14 and is also warning that excessive heat is likely in locations not only in California but also much of the Desert SW.

This bears watching locally due to drought and fire concerns.