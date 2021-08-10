Inland heat returns along with higher humidity

A ridge of high pressure is pumping up across the entire West Coast. This high amplitude feature will promote surface high pressure, squishing marine influence down, and warming temperatures.

The largest impact will be in the interior where temperatures return to above 100 and could even approach 110 in a few places before the weekend. The weekend also looks warm before cooling into the mid-90s inland next week.

Coastal temperatures will be impacted by light to moderate wind flow which will mean the marine clouds will be stubborn where they develop, Over the weekend coastal areas will warm a little but stronger NW afternoon winds will stop any extreme temperatures from developing. Skies will clear a little better due to the faster wind flow later in the forecast.

The largest impact of the summer monsoon will be east and south of us, but again modeling is indicating a non-zero chance of an isolated or scattered local shower on Thursday. There are several of these little monsoon surges between now and the weekend. The larger local impact will just be some mid-level cloud cover.

It is worth noting that with some mid and upper-level easterly flow due to the ridge, smoke issues from numerous California fires will likely get worse. Smoke modeling is showing more particulate matter potentially moving into the Central Coast.

Next week temperatures cool as the upper-level ridge weakens.