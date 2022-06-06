Inland heat starts cranking up Tuesday and peaks Friday

This past weekend NorCal saw some rain and locally temperatures were pretty mild to downright cool in spots thanks to a lot of marine influence, we even saw some mist and drizzle at times with the marine clouds.

The Central Coast begins the week in transition as a ridge in the upper atmosphere is poised to build over The West. The marine cloud deck looks to be pretty spotty thanks to some breezy conditions but the value of the marine cooled air will be significant.

There is even an active wind advisory in place Monday for parts of the Southcoast.

As inland temps warm to near 100 Tuesday, even the warmer coastal valleys likely only top in the 80s with most in the 70s and beaches in the 60s.

However, as the week goes on those coastal valleys warm, with some potential to be near 90 Friday while inland temps Friday could be near 105.

Beaches should experience some marine clouds and winds slow but those clouds and the associated cooling look to be limited to beaches and locations nearest the beaches.

This run of hot weather inland looks to have an expiration date, or at least a time where I think temps back off. By Sunday into early next week several troughs of low-pressure return to bring inland temps down significantly, though not to average highs which are in the mid-80s. Coastal valleys also cool back into the 70s Sunday into early next week. Temps are likely to hover just above average into the middle of next week away from beaches.