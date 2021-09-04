Inland heat will be near 100 beginning this weekend

The weather pattern is changing as the weekend arrives.

A ridge of high pressure is backing into the area from the Desert Southwest. This will increase surface high pressure and reduce the depth of the marine layer.

Tuesday thru Thursday of this week the marine depth was greater than 4000ft., this weekend it will shrink to under 2000ft which will mean the interior valleys have triple-digit potential.

This shrinking of the marine layer will also impact the coastal valleys and beaches but to a lesser extent. I like the coastal valleys to be in the 70s and 80s with beaches in the 60s and lower 70s this weekend into the middle of next week.

A key concern, of course, would be fire weather: prolonged heat this time of year, after a long summer, puts stress on the landscape. The local warming will also extend to other parts of California as well, especially early next week.