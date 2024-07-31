Inland heat will build into the weekend with advisories possible

Temperatures today were generally within a few degrees of normal, with widespread low clouds this morning on the Central Coast and in the Santa Ynez Valley.

These clouds cleared by mid-morning. North-South winds will produce gusty, but sub-advisory level, northwest winds tonight in southwestern Santa Barbara County.

Midweek Warming Trend

A significant warming trend is expected from Wednesday through Saturday. A large and strengthening upper high over Texas will expand westward into the area on Wednesday, then shift to the Four Corners region on Thursday. This will lead to increased high pressure and weakened onshore flow.

The marine layer will become more shallow, with night-through-morning low clouds and fog likely confined to areas within a few miles of the coast by Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Expect a few degrees of warming each day.

Late Week and Weekend Forecast

The warming trend will continue into Friday and possibly Saturday as high pressure strengthens further. This will result in mostly minor changes in the upper pattern into early next week. The extended period of heat from Thursday or Friday into at least next Tuesday, and likely beyond, will increase heat danger across the region. Maximum temperatures from Friday through Sunday should peak in the 102 to 107 degree range in the warmest interior valleys. The hot weather looks to continue into the middle of next week.

Monsoonal Moisture and Potential Showers

Monsoonal moisture may bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the region late in the week into the weekend. Although the chances are low, some showers could drift west toward the Central Coast. The flow will remain favorable for pushing monsoonal moisture into the region from Friday through at least Sunday, creating a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the eastern mountains. While more likely in LA and Ventura counties, showers cannot be entirely ruled out for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Mid-level cloudiness or increased atmospheric moisture may knock a few degrees off the maximum temperatures on any particular day from Friday through Sunday. Heat advisories of some kind are possible.

Stay informed and take necessary precautions during this extended period of heat inland.