Inland heat will ease Wednesday but clouds linger at the coast

Central Coast Weather: Cool Down Begins, but Inland Areas Stay Warm

A thick marine layer is settling in along the California coast, bringing a noticeable cool-down to the Central Coast and valleys for the rest of this week. While temperatures in coastal areas dip below normal, the interior will remain several degrees above normal.

What's Causing This?

An unusual weather pattern is causing this late-September cooldown. A weak upper-level low-pressure system is lingering just off the coast, encouraging the formation of low clouds and fog. This weather setup may persist into next week, keeping temperatures relatively stable.

Today's Weather

Today, we saw a deeper marine layer than usual, bringing low clouds to the valleys and eliminating most of the dense fog. The increased marine influence will lead to cooler temperatures.

Wednesday & Thursday Outlook

The cloud pattern will stay similar for the next few days, with clear skies except for the night and morning low clouds at beaches and near coastal valleys. Temperatures will drop further due to a developing trough in the eastern Pacific. Expect 2-4 degrees of cooling on Wednesday and 1-2 degrees on Thursday. Overall, coastal areas and valleys will be 3-6 degrees below normal, while inland regions will be 4-8 degrees above normal.

Weekend Preview

The mild weather continues into the weekend, with a slight warm-up on Friday. A cooling trend will kick in again on Saturday and Sunday as onshore flow increases. This will push the night and morning low clouds deeper into the valleys and make them linger longer at the beaches. Temperatures will drop again, with coastal and valley areas 4-8 degrees below normal and inland areas 3-6 degrees above normal.

Early Next Week

The forecast for early next week is less certain, but a slow warming trend is likely as high pressure moves closer to the state.

