Inland heat will finally back off heading into the weekend but it also quickly returns

Residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties can expect a gradual cooling trend to persist through Friday. This change comes as high pressure weakens and onshore winds strengthen. Coastal areas will see more widespread low clouds and fog from night through morning as the week progresses. However, warmer weather is anticipated over the weekend and into early next week as high pressure rebuilds over the region.

Short-Term Forecast (Today - Friday)

Coastal areas north of Point Conception saw the return of widespread low clouds this morning. Skies cleared by mid-morning in the valleys and by late morning across most coastal areas, but the result was much cooler daytime highs.

The current weather pattern features a mix of high pressure over New Mexico and an upper-level low off the Pacific Northwest coast. This setup will resulted in slightly stronger onshore winds today, but inland temps were largely not affected.

Tonight and Thursday: The upper low off the Pacific will move into the Pacific Northwest, extending its influence into our area. This will deepen the marine layer, making low clouds more widespread in coastal areas and possibly pushing further into the valleys.

Clearing could be slower on Thursday, with clouds lingering at some beaches. Overall, temperatures will drop a few more degrees across the region, except along the southern Santa Barbara County coast where temperatures may slightly increase due to downslope winds.

Friday: The cooling trend continues with a broad trough lingering over the region. Winds may reach advisory levels in some areas, especially across Santa Barbara County. Expect widespread low clouds in the valleys, although the southern coast of Santa Barbara County might see limited cloud coverage due to northerly winds. Friday will likely see similar clearing patterns to Thursday, with temperatures dropping slightly further.

Long-Term Forecast (Saturday - Tuesday)

Saturday and Sunday: Over the weekend, high pressure will rebuild, causing the marine layer to become more shallow. This will lead to fewer inland and valley low clouds each night, potentially clearing out most valley clouds by Saturday night or Sunday morning. As a result, temperatures will rise a few degrees each day, with Sunday likely being the hottest. Interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County may see highs exceeding 100 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday: High pressure will remain strong but will begin to weaken and shift eastward. Onshore flow will increase, bringing a few degrees of cooling, especially in areas west of the mountains. Expect an increase in night through morning, with low clouds and fog coverage.

Northerly winds will strengthen Sunday and Monday nights, potentially causing gusty conditions in southern Santa Barbara County, along with a reduction in coastal low clouds.